The event was part of the National Engineers Week celebration, which also included a chance to watch a live interview with Margaret Dominquez of NASA and Stephanie Hernandez of Northrop Grumman, engineers who worked on the James Webb Telescope.
Barker Middle School STEM teach / coordinator Amy Hamann, left, offers a thumbs-up as one of the teams lets a ball fly during the STEM Community Challenge on Feb. 25.
Photos provided / Kelly Tokoly-Rothermel, Barker Middle School
Team members watch as their ball heads off during the “Ramp Challenge!” event, in which teams had to build a ramp and get their ball to travel the longest distance.
Photos provided / Kelly Tokoly-Rothermel, Barker Middle School
Eighth-graders from Mr. Ramsey’s CREW show off the ramp they designed to win the competition, which included teams from Barker, as well as Lake Hills, Coolspring and Edgewood elementaries.
One of the teams shows their completed ramp, which had to be built from one file folder, three sheets of paper, four straws and 30 centimeters of masking tape.
Barker teams compete in preliminary competition in the hallways. The top six hall teams competed against the top two teams from each of the visiting schools.
Hamann measures the distance one of the balls traveled during the Finale Round of the competition. The event was based on a similar one used in the Science Olympiad.
Final scores were based on the height of the ramp multiplied by the distance that the ping pong ball actually traveled. The winning score, by a wide margin, was 61,153.5.
MICHIGAN CITY — Barker Middle School recently proved you’re never too young to be an engineer.
Students at the STEM Certified Middle School celebrated National Engineers Week on Feb. 21-25 with some “high-level” talks with space engineers before coming back to Earth to show their own mechanical prowess.
