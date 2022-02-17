BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The Berrien County Health Department is shifting its COVID-19 guidance for indoor public settings, including K-12 schools, from “mask recommended” to “mask optional.”
The decision was made based on recognition of decreasing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, increased testing supplies and vaccinations, as well as availability of treatment options, according to acting Health Officer Guy Miller.
“The revised guidance recognizes Berrien County is in a far different – and far better – place in both understanding COVID-19 and having tools to combat it,” he said.
The announcement followed updated mask guidance from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services as the state enters the “recovery” or “post-surge” phase of the pandemic, where “no immediate resurgence is predicted.”
“Local data shows COVID-19 is a declining threat to our community,” Miller said. “Berrien County residents now have the tools in place to make choices based on their health status and their risk tolerance, something that was not readily available over the past two years.
“Our expanded toolkit allows for individuals to get vaccinated, wear a well-fitting KN95 mask, get tested when ill, receive therapy or treatment when appropriate and be admitted to the hospital if necessary.”
But although the case rate continues to decrease, COVID-19 is still in the community, Miller said. The health department recommends people who are ill stay away from others, isolate and pursue testing if available.
Miller stressed the guidance remains for those who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or recently had close contact with someone who has COVID-19. Those who are in isolation or quarantine should continue to do so.
The following data points are used in support of the mask optional guidance:
MDHHS and BCHD continue to recommend that all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, practice universal masking in high-risk congregate settings, including long-term care facilities, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, jails and health care facilities.
When making a decision to wear or not wear a mask people should consider those around them may be adversely affected by COVID-19, Miller said.
He said the health department “continues to monitor for emerging infectious diseases. Should a new and deadly strain of COVID-19 emerge, appropriate recommendations will be made...”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.