INDIANAPOLIS — A bill sponsored by state Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, that would close a loophole in Indiana’s child seduction law has moved to the governor’s desk for consideration.
House Enrolled Act 1228 would ensure that a coach of a youth sports organization or a workplace supervisor would be charged with the criminal offense of child seduction if the person engages in sexual activity with a child between the ages of 16 and 18, Bohacek said.
