INDIANAPOLIS — According to prosecutors, 4-year-old Judah Morgan suffered horrible abuse at the hands of his parents, which ultimately led to his death.
And while family and friends can only hope for justice in the case, a bill before the state legislature aims to help protect such children in dangerous home situations
Senate Bill 410 unanimously passed the Senate this week, according to its author, state Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores.
“Cases like Judah’s should never occur and it is unbelievable that we haven’t already created legislation that would protect children from situations like this,” he said.
The bill, which now goes to the House, would allow a kinship caregiver to intervene as a concerned party in the event a child is in need of services in juvenile court or if there is a proceeding to terminate the parent-child relationship, Bohacek said.
The bill defines a “kinship caregiver” as a person who is at least 18, the primary supporter and provider for a child who is related to and residing with the person, and is not eligible for foster care maintenance payments from the Indiana Department of Child Services.
Bohacek said he wrote the bill after Judah was found dead after suffering severe injuries from blunt force trauma in his birth parents’ home near Kingsford Heights in October 2021.
Judah’s foster mother and second cousin, Jenna Hullett, said she was aware of the abuse Judah suffered at the hands of his parents, and had warned DCS multiple time, according to Bohacek.
“Unfortunately, DCS allowed Judah to return to his birth parents in spite of the reports of abuse,” he said.
Hullett said DCS workers in La Porte County told her twice they would file a termination of parental rights for Judah’s case, but these never came to fruition, he said.
Since Judah’s death, she has been working to raise awareness and pushed for a law to protect children like Judah.
“SB 410 would help ensure this doesn’t happen and would create a way for those who truly care about a child to intervene on the child’s behalf,” Bohacek said.
State Sen. Fady Qaddoura, D-Indianapolis, in voting for the bill, said, “This bill would require an appointed attorney in certain types of juvenile court cases. It will improve Indiana’s foster care and adoption systems by providing due process and legal representation to children interacting with the judicial system.
“I heard many compelling stories in favor of this bill, especially the story told by Jenna Hullett, whose foster child was murdered by his biological parents.”
While the bill progresses, Judah’s father, Alan Dale Morgan, 28, remains in the La Porte County jail on charges of murder, neglect of a dependent and resisting law enforcement.
The boy’s mother Mary Elizabeth Yoder, 26, is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death, neglect and failure to make a report and cruelty to an animal.
According to the probable cause affidavit in the case, La Porte County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 3100 East block of CR-875S, just east of Kingsford Heights in rural Union Township, after Yoder called 911 around 2:45 a.m. on Oct. 11, 2021, to report an unconscious child.
Upon arrival, deputies were unable to rouse anyone inside by knocking, so let themselves in through an unlocked door.
Detective Jacob Koch, who wrote the affidavit, said no adults were present, but four children were found inside the house, which smelled of urine and was filled with garbage, rotting food and animal feces.
Three of the children were taken from the home via ambulance, but Judah was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Deputy Wells reported that he observed [Juda] to be nude, covered in a blanket and had bruises all over his body,” Koch wrote. He noted bruises and red marks on and around his face and head.
When deputies executed a search warrant, they found the refrigerator was closed with a cord secured by a lock, preventing anyone from opening it.
The basement was described as cold and dark with no working lights; and it was there that deputies say they found several pieces of duct tape. A small training toilet was found in the basement, along with a blanket with pieces of duct tape attached.
Morgan was found in Knox later that morning and arrested.
The affidavit states deputies interviewed Yoder, who said she was aware of what Morgan was doing to the boy, but was afraid of him and “could not stop him.”
She said Judah was sent to the basement as a punishment for not being potty trained; the lights were turned off as a “punishment/scare tactic”; and food was also withheld from Judah, according to the affidavit.
She said Morgan would bind the boy and physically abuse him. She said she would also send the boy to the basement as punishment, but denied binding or beating him.
Judah’s 7-year-old brother told Dunebrook staff that he had seen his parents take Judah to the basement on multiple occasions, the affidavit states. He also said he’d seen his father hit Judah with his hands, and use duct tape to bind the toddler’s arms behind his back, and tie his ankles.
An autopsy ruled Judah’s death to be homicide by “blunt force head trauma causing a massive subdural hematoma,” with malnutrition and neglect contributing.
Morgan is being held without bond, while Yoder is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond. Both are scheduled to appear in La Porte County Circuit Court on Feb. 11.
According to a Change.org petition – change.org/p/ upgraded-charges-and-no -bail-for-mary-elizabeth -yoder – which has more than 2,700 signatures, Yoder should also be charged with murder.
“Judah was in foster care almost his whole young life with a loving family who wanted to adopt him,” the petition states. “Unfortunately after 4 years, DCF sent him back to his biological parents for a 6-month trial unification. Judah only lived to see month five before they ultimately took his life.”
His mother “deserves the same murder charge as her husband. She did nothing to help her son. She let that man abuse him, never once trying to intervene on Judah’s behalf,” the petition states.
Yoder’s request for reduced bond was denied on Jan. 7 by Judge Thomas Alevizos. She and Morgan are currently scheduled to stand trial on Oct. 10.
