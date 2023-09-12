Decorative wooden pillars in the Whispering Dunes subdivision will now be taken care of by the homeowners association after an easement was granted by the Michigan City Board of Works. Because they are located on city property, they would have been the city’s responsibility to maintain without the agreement.
MICHIGAN CITY — Decorative pillars at Whisper Dunes will now belong to the local homeowner’s association after a motion to approve an easement was approved by the Michigan City Board of Public Works & Safety.
At the Sept. 5 meeting, the board approved an easement agreement between the BOW and the Whisper Dunes Homeowner’s Association for 150 feet of the city’s public right-of-way.
