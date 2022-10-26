James Bohac, a slip owner at the Michigan City Marina, told the Port Authority Board last week that he is concerned about recent thefts and incidents of trespassing at the marina, and wants the board to do more to make boat owners feel secure.
Photos provided / ALCO
Boat owners said they were frustrated over lack of prosecution for those arrested, aging technology at the marina, and other security matters.
Port Authority Board President Socrates Gray answers questions from boaters as Harbormaster Tim Frame listens during the meeting Oct. 17.
MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City boaters brought a shipload of complaints to the Michigan City Port Authority last week over break-ins and thefts committed during the recently ended boating season.
At the Oct. 17 Board of Directors meeting, several boat owners expressed frustration at the board over what they described as a lack of transparency and concern about break-ins at the Michigan City and Trail Creek marinas the past two summers.
