INDIANAPOLIS — Work has begun on 2024 legislation that would require a website operator to use age verification methods on sites that display material harmful to minors, according to state Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores.
Bohacek’s proposal would also make it a Class A misdemeanor for website operators who knowingly or intentionally publish an adult website without reasonable age verification methods. The penalty would be increased to a Level 6 felony if the operator has a prior violation or conviction.
