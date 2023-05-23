A Scout holds up his first catch of the season. Fishing was one of the activities scouts and parents could do at Camp Topenebee, which was celebrating 75 years of the Boy Scouts of America camping and holding activities there.
A scoutmaster helps a future Scout line up to take their first shot with a bow and arrow. Other events included cardboard fishing, performances, shooting a BB rifle and playing popular camp games from the 1950s.
Among the activities available to play was a game called gaga ball. Gaga ball is a sport where participants try to be the last player without touching the ball with their feet or knees or knocking it out of the arena.
A scoutmaster teaches a young marksman how to properly use a BB rifle. Those at the rifle station had 10 BBs to shoot at a target down range. They learned how to properly load and shoot a rifle as well how to make sure it is safe for another rifle user to pick up.
A young Scout readies a marble on a ramp. As part of a station where Scouts play games popular with their predecessors from the 1950s, a Scout must place the marble on the right part of the ramp in order to try to score the most points possible.
Scouts lead their younger counterparts through the campgrounds. As well as hiking the campgrounds, attendees could also catch a ride on a golf cart and see the different sites and activity areas
Photo by Donavan Barrier
Photos by Donavan Barrier
Other games at the 1950s game station were available to play. One game was ring toss while another was to bounce a ball and try to make it into a moving tin.
MICHIGAN CITY — Scouts and Scout leaders from the LaSalle District and beyond, and across generations, celebrated the 75th anniversary of Camp Topenebee on Sunday.
Scouts past and present and from all troops, dens and packs gathered at the campsite for the all-day event, where they could fish for live fish and cardboard cutouts, shoot arrows and BB rifles, hike the trails and play games like their predecessors. Lunch was provided for visitors, while Scouts cooked their own food.
