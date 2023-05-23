MICHIGAN CITY — Scouts and Scout leaders from the LaSalle District and beyond, and across generations, celebrated the 75th anniversary of Camp Topenebee on Sunday.

Scouts past and present and from all troops, dens and packs gathered at the campsite for the all-day event, where they could fish for live fish and cardboard cutouts, shoot arrows and BB rifles, hike the trails and play games like their predecessors. Lunch was provided for visitors, while Scouts cooked their own food.

