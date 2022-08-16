Nearly 150 students in grades K-8 took part in the Boys and Girls Clubs of La Porte County’s summer day camp program, and some of then learned not be afraid of snakes, thanks to the Zoo to You program.
Photo provided / Boys and Girls Clubs of La Porte County
A camp counselor helps one of the campers with an art project. The goal of the camps is to have fun, while stressing “academic success, character and citizenship and healthy lifestyles,” according to BGCLPC CEO Michelle Shirk.
There’s lots of time for arts and crafts at the camp, and this camper shows off one of her creations. The fun continues once school starts with the BGCLPC’s after-school programming in Michigan City, Westville and Kingsford Heights.
Photo provided / Boys and Girls Clubs of La Porte County
The camps ended with a two-day End-of-Summer Celebration, featuring water games and a unicorn sprinkler.
Photos provided / Boys and Girls Clubs of La Porte County
One young camper shows off the tie-dye Club shirt he created at the camp. The shirt-making is one of the annual traditions at the free camps.
Along with games, the camps also included STEM projects, weekly theater classes and regular career exploration sessions as part of the Indiana Kids program.
La PORTE — While going back to school isn’t every child’s favorite thing to do, the Boys & Girls Clubs of La Porte County helped send several of them back with some fun memories of summer.
Summer is a time for popsicles, water balloons, zoo trips and making memories, and over the past two months, dozens of kids had the opportunity to enjoy these experiences, and many more, as part of BGCLC’s summer camp program, according to Michelle Shirk, CEO of BGCLPC
