LEFT: Officers of the MCPD, including Chief Steven Forker, serve coffee and show their support for the campaign. The Salvation Army is currently seeking volunteers to man the kettles in the coming weeks.
Honorary Campaign Chair Kevin Brown speaks about the Michigan City Salvation Army’s 2022 Red Kettle campaign during a kickoff event Wednesday at McDonald’s on Franklin Street.
Photos by Donavan Barrier
Michigan City Common Council President Angie Nelson Deuitch and Michigan City Police Officer Marty Corley, right, speak with a resident and serve him coffee at the event.
These kettles were painted by local businesses and residents in support of the Red Kettle campaign, the Salvation Army's largest fundraising event of the year.
MICHIGAN CITY— The Salvation Army of Michigan City kicked off its 2022 Red Kettle Campaign, aimed at serving families this Christmas season, by serving coffee on Wednesday.
In a ceremony at the Franklin Street McDonald’s, The Salvation Army of Indiana honored Kevin F. Brown, Michigan City resident and president of Reprographic Arts Inc., with the title of Honorary Chair for the campaign.
