MICHIGAN CITY— The Salvation Army of Michigan City kicked off its 2022 Red Kettle Campaign, aimed at serving families this Christmas season, by serving coffee on Wednesday.

In a ceremony at the Franklin Street McDonald’s, The Salvation Army of Indiana honored Kevin F. Brown, Michigan City resident and president of Reprographic Arts Inc., with the title of Honorary Chair for the campaign.

