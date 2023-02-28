MICHIGAN CITY — After deciding it was time to expand, Michigan City’s Burn ‘Em Brewing decided to go all the way, with a new building closer to the downtown and all new equipment.

City residents and officials, along with representatives from Burn ‘Em and the project’s lead contractor, Tonn & Blank, attended a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday to celebrate the brewery’s plan to move to a new location at 1215 E. 2nd St. on the north side.

