City officials, the owners of Burn ‘Em Brewing and representatives from Tonn & Blank break ground Feb. 23 at the site of the brewery’s new location on U.S. 12 across from Blue Chip Casino. Owner Steve Murray said they’re making the move due to outgrowing the current building and to be closer to the downtown area.
EDCMC Executive Director Clarence Hulse, left, speaks to Murray, center, and Ryan VanWaardenburg, pre-construction manager with Tonn and Blank, prior to the ceremony. Hulse said micro breweries such as Burn ‘Em improve communities by providing a hang out spot for residents and attracting out-of-towners, who could potentially move here.
The building Burn ‘Em will occupy at 1215 E. 2nd St. had been used as a storage space by Blue Chip Casino Hotel and Spa. Steve Murray said they wanted to work with a company based in La Porte County and after speaking with the city, decided on Michigan City-based construction company Tonn & Blank, who have been renovating the building.
City Planning and Inspection Director Skyler York, right, speaks to those in attendance prior to the official ground breaking. York said he’s excited to have a new business in the redeveloped space and get it back on the city’s tax rolls.
Photo by Donavan Barrier
Concept design for Burn ‘Em Brewing’s expansion, which will include a brewery, kitchen, tap room and event space. The project is expected to be completed late this summer.
Photo provided / EDCMC
Photos by Donavan Barrier
MICHIGAN CITY — After deciding it was time to expand, Michigan City’s Burn ‘Em Brewing decided to go all the way, with a new building closer to the downtown and all new equipment.
City residents and officials, along with representatives from Burn ‘Em and the project’s lead contractor, Tonn & Blank, attended a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday to celebrate the brewery’s plan to move to a new location at 1215 E. 2nd St. on the north side.
