MICHIGAN CITY — A partnership between Ducks Unlimited and Cargill aims to improve a broad range of Great Lakes wetlands area, including one near Michigan City, to enhance water quality for residents and wildlife habitat for birds, fish and mammals.
Cargill and its salt business contributed $150,000 to Ducks Unlimited to conserve wetlands in Indiana, Michigan and Ohio. The company is a longtime partner to Ducks Unlimited conservation efforts across the country, and this latest gift will restore or enhance wetlands on public land and private property, according to Russ Terry, DU manager of conservation programs.
“The Great Lakes provide drinking water to more than 30 million people in the United States and Canada,” he said. “Wetlands are nature’s filtration system. Thanks to Cargill’s support, Ducks Unlimited is adding more of these marshes to our landscape, which will clean the water needed by people and wildlife.”
Cargill’s support benefits DU’s Great Lakes Initiative, charged with enhancing, protecting and restoring the freshwater swamps and marshes across eight states, Terry said.
The projects also help refill groundwater, protect against seasonal and coastal flooding, and provide recreational and economic benefits to surrounding communities.
“Cargill has a strong track record of successfully addressing complex challenges and proactively taking action to protect the environment,” said Sonya Roberts, president of the company’s salt business. “We’re delighted to support the team at DU in improving these critical wetlands and further our partnership to enhance communities throughout the Great Lakes region.”
In 2021, Cargill also provided support to Ducks Unlimited for a two-year project to restore watersheds across Colorado and Kansas.
Ducks Unlimited is using Cargill’s support on projects including the Reynolds Creek Gamebird Habitat Area just south of Michigan City.
This 1,250-acre property in Porter County, just west of County Line Road on CR-1275N (about 75N in La Porte County) was established in 2011 and is primarily comprised of agricultural fields, small woodlots and several restorable grassland and wetland sites.
Ducks Unlimited is helping the Indiana Department of Natural Resources restore 88 acres of agricultural lands to 10 acres of wetlands and 78 acres of grasslands.
“Restoring natural conditions will positively impact Lake Michigan, less than four miles north of the site,” Terry said.
Other properties to be enhanced with the grant include:
Pointe Mouillee State Game Area in Monroe, Michigan, one of the largest freshwater marsh restoration projects in North America. The Michigan DNR will restore an additional 15 acres of wetlands, and the restored complex will increase the productivity of valuable coastal marsh conditions, improve bird migration and nesting habitat and better control invasive plant species.
Lake La-Su-An Wildlife Area in Pioneer, Ohio, is a public wildlife area popular for outdoor recreation, particularly bird watching, fishing and hunting. The 2,430-acre wildlife area is 40 years old and original infrastructure to manage water levels are failing. The Ohio Division of Wildlife is working to enhance six wetlands, including rebuilding berms and installing new wetland management infrastructure.
Western Lake Erie Basin Private Lands Program in Indiana, Michigan and Ohio, is a broad, flat landscape which used to contain 300,000 acres of swamps and marshes. Today only about 4 percent remains. The WLEB Private Lands Program provides funding and support to private landowners to encourage them to restore or enhance wetlands on their property. The program has completed more than 60 projects ranging in size from one to 25 acres.
