Save the Dunes Board President Nancy Moldenhauer tells attendees about the history of Barker House. She said it was built by John Barker for his brother with the intent of making it into an “anchor house” for a community of workers immigrating from abroad. This never came to be.
Organizers of the event said the funds raised there would go toward capital projects at Barker House, like stabilizing the front porch and back deck to get the house in working order. They said they eventually wanted to revamp the carriage house, dance hall and garage for future use.
On Wednesday, members of the public came out to Barker House for a fundraiser and open house for environmental advocacy organization Save the Dunes.
Photos by Donavan Barrier
Save the Dunes Executive Director Betsy Maher speaks to audiences about the history of Barker House, and how Save the Dunes came to reside there after buying it from the Nature Conservancy in 1997.
Save the Dunes Board President Nancy Moldenhauer tells attendees about the history of Barker House. She said it was built by John Barker for his brother with the intent of making it into an “anchor house” for a community of workers immigrating from abroad. This never came to be.
Organizers of the event said the funds raised there would go toward capital projects at Barker House, like stabilizing the front porch and back deck to get the house in working order. They said they eventually wanted to revamp the carriage house, dance hall and garage for future use.
MICHIGAN CITY — More than 70 years of environmental activism was celebrated at Barker House on Wednesday, when Save the Dunes gave visitors a chance to see a piece of history and learn what they can do to preserve it.
“Most people have never been able to peek inside,” said Nancy Moldenhauer, president of Save the Dunes. “So, I think part of the interest is ‘Oh, we finally get to see what these buildings are like’.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.