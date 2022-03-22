Descendants of Naomi Anderson were presented the CREO! in her honor on Saturday by the Center for Creative Solutions in a ceremony at the Old Lighthouse Museum. In the front row, from left, are Bill Halliar, Dale Cooper, Cindy Hedge and Pat Lain from the Center for Creative Solutions. On the stairs from left, are Bonnie Schaff, Celebrating Naomi Anderson Project co-chair; family members Alicia Guererro, Betty Austin and Ronald Matthews; Faye Moore, project team liaison; Nancy Moldenhauer, project co-chair; Crystal Williams-French, project team fundraiser; and Joseph Coates, project team archivist.
MICHIGAN CITY – Michigan City native Naomi Anderson was a creative visionary of her day who probably could never have imagined the accolades her hometown would bestow on her more than a century after her death.
On Saturday, Naomi's great-great-granddaughter Alicia Guererro, great-granddaughter Betty Austin and great-great-grandson Ronald Matthews accepted the CREO! from the Center for Creative Solutions on Naomi's behalf.
