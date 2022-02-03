La PORTE — The Center for Creative Solutions will celebrate Northwest Indiana’s World Creativity and Innovation Week on April 18-24, with a theme of “Collaboration: Working Together Creatively.”
A number of events will celebrate creativity and innovation throughout April, with most events free and open to the public. Local businesses or organizations wanting to share creativity and innovation are invited to host events.
In addition, the Center for Creative Solutions will award area students and their organizations for innovative projects or products. The winners will receive community recognition and monetary prizes. Students of any age are welcome to enter.
Additionally, in conjunction with Dr. Rakish and Bina Gupta and the B.R. Foundation of Michigan City, the Center will present the Tej Ram Gupta scholarships to three A.K. Smith Career Center students.
And during the week, the Board of Directors will bestow the CREO! to honors a citizen or organization that has encouraged a culture of creativity and innovation in the community.
CREO is a Latin word meaning “to create,” and stands for Creativity, Regional, Excellence and Originality.
Past recipients include:
O’Merrial Butchee and John Davies, leaders of the Ivy Tech Gerald I. Lampkin Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center and Society of Innovators (2014);
Dr. Rakesh and Bina Gupta, Michigan City leaders advancing community innovation (2015);
Leigh Morris of La Porte, regional promoter of innovation in health care, government and non-profit organizations (2016);
Spark Labs of the La Porte County Public Library (2017);
Ben Konowitz, La Porte businessman, comedian and improv actor (2018);
Ed Buetner, Michigan City businessman and community leader (2019);
Earl Adams, La Porte, and Dr. Kuhn Hong, Michigan City (2021).
No award was presented in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Past community partners have included A. K. Smith Career Center, Ivy Tech, Lake Hills STEM Magnet School, La Porte County Convention and Visitors Bureau, La Porte County Historical Society Museum, La Porte County Public Library, Lakeshore Public Radio, Lubeznik Center for the Arts, Michigan City Chamber Music Festival, Michigan City Lighthouse Museum, Michigan City Public Library, Michigan City Robotics Team, Northwest Health, Safe Harbor Program, Society of Innovators of Northwest Indiana, The Nest, Queen of All Saints School and WIMS Radio.
The public is invited to nominate a citizen or organization for the Student Innovation Awards or CREO! by contacting the Center for Creative Solutions. For more information, contact creativity52@comcast.net or 219-326-7259.
