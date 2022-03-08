La PORTE – Area poets are invited to get their pens and thinking caps out to join the sixth annual “Student Juried Show Case of Poetry” during World Creativity and Innovation Week next month.

The Center for Creative Solutions invites poets from grades 1 through 12 to share their inspiring words with other young people in Northwest Indiana, from April 18 to 24. A panel of experts will evaluate submitted works, choose the most creative, and name three top winners in each grade level, according to Bill Halliar, co-founder of the competition.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.