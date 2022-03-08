Mia Thompson, a student at Queen of All Saints School in Michigan City, was among the winners of the Student Juried Show Case of Poetry in 2019, the last year a live event was possible due to the pandemic. While the contest was expanded last year, all the reading was done on the radio.
Mason Deutcher, a Queen of All Saints student, reads his winning entry in 2019. The Center for Creative Solutions has announced the contest will again be conducted in-person this year for students in grades 1 through 12.
Melody Pearson, a Westville School student, reads her winning entry in the 2019 competition. The 2021 competition will be conducted during World Creativity and Innovation Week, April 18 through 24.
Mia Thompson, a student at Queen of All Saints School in Michigan City, was among the winners of the Student Juried Show Case of Poetry in 2019, the last year a live event was possible due to the pandemic. While the contest was expanded last year, all the reading was done on the radio.
Photos provided / Center for Creative Solutions
Mason Deutcher, a Queen of All Saints student, reads his winning entry in 2019. The Center for Creative Solutions has announced the contest will again be conducted in-person this year for students in grades 1 through 12.
La PORTE – Area poets are invited to get their pens and thinking caps out to join the sixth annual “Student Juried Show Case of Poetry” during World Creativity and Innovation Week next month.
The Center for Creative Solutions invites poets from grades 1 through 12 to share their inspiring words with other young people in Northwest Indiana, from April 18 to 24. A panel of experts will evaluate submitted works, choose the most creative, and name three top winners in each grade level, according to Bill Halliar, co-founder of the competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.