20 Fatal photo

A Chicago woman was killed in a crash on U.S. 20, just east of State Road 49 on Friday night. Porter Police are looking for anyone who have have witnessed the crash.

 Photo provided / Porter Police Dept.

WESTCHESTER Twp. — A Chicago woman died of injuries suffered in a crash on U.S. 20, just east of State Road 49 in Porter County on Friday, according to Porter Police.

Police have identified the victim as 53-year-old Sandra Rice-Hatch.

