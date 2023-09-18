MICHIGAN CITY — A Michigan City man arrested on a warrant Sunday has been charged with sexually abusing several children and is being held on a $100,000 bond, according to police.
Michigan City Police Detective Cpl. Mark Galetti initiated a child abuse investigation involving multiple children on Aug. 9 after receiving a formal complaint from the Indiana Department of Child Services, according to a statement from MCPD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.