Diversity Squared President Angie Nelson-Deuitch works with a student at Michigan City High School as part of the new City Connect program, designed to help students have not yet decided on their post-graduation plans.
Photos provided / MCAS
Nelson-Deuitch speaks to a class at MCHS on Wednesday. The new program aims to connect graduating high school seniors with employment and other post-secondary opportunities.
MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City students preparing to graduate, but not yet decided on a future career or education path, have a new resource to help with that often-life-defining choice.
Michigan City Area Schools has announced a new partnership with Diversity Squared, aimed at connecting graduating high school seniors with employment and other post-secondary opportunities in Northwest Indiana.
