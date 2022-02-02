MICHIGAN CITY — City Engineer Jeff Wright’s employment could be in jeopardy after it came to light that he made a “fatal flaw” that will cost the city more than $338,000, and disqualify Michigan City from receiving a large grant for street paving in 2022.
Wright came before the Michigan City Common Council on Tuesday to apologize for “[missing] a procedural detail” on an already-completed project that was to be partially funded by a Community Crossings Matching Grant from the Indiana Department of Transportation.
“I humbly apologize that the fault was mine,” Wright said. “I had a conversation with Mayor Parry this afternoon, and he’s willing to accept my resignation; but he thought it might be best to get a reaction from the council regarding that.
“Like I mentioned, the error was mine and I apologize for it. The only defense I have is that up until that time, I think I’ve done a pretty good job for the city; and I do have some projects in mind for the future. But before anything gets set in stone, it would be nice to hear from the council and hear if you have a preference in the matter...”
According to a proposed resolution to be introduced at Monday’s meeting of the Michigan City Board of Public Works and Safety, Wright solicited bids for the 2021 Phase II Miscellaneous Street Paving project in June; applied in July for the CCMG funding to pay for the project; then awarded the project to the lowest, most-responsive bidder, Rieth-Riley, in August.
However, INDOT did not issue a notice of award letter to the city until Nov. 3, which was after Rieth-Riley had completed the project and issued a final bill of $784,824.
And as is clearly stated in the Frequently Asked Questions portion of the CCMG grant application, retroactive projects, contracts already awarded and materials already purchased are not eligible.
“If you apply for a project and bid that project prior to being awarded CCMG funds, that project would ‘NOT’ be eligible if you have accepted a contractor bid prior to award date,” INDOT specifies.
The BOW resolution says City Controller Yvonne Hoffmaster has been in touch with Marcia Blansett, LPA program director at INDOT, to determine how to rectify the predicament.
“Ms. Blansett advised that since the city prematurely bid and awarded the project before receiving the Notice of Award from INDOT, the city should submit a letter to INDOT forfeiting funding for the 2021-22 CCMG so future CCMG funding would not be jeopardized,” the resolution states.
In an email Hoffmaster sent to the council last month, she writes, “... [It] is probable that we will not receive the 2021-22 grant funds because proper procedure was not followed. I have spoken with Mr. Wright about [the] importance of internal controls and following proper procedures so that this does not happen again.
“To be transparent with this council, if we do not receive the 2021-22 grant funds, Mr. Wright will be asking the Mayor to submit an additional appropriation to pay the balance of the outstanding Rieth-Riley invoice.”
That outstanding balance is the CCMG award amount of $338,437, according to the resolution.
Councilman Don Przybylinski was forgiving when addressing Wright during Tuesday’s meeting.
“Mr. Wright, everybody makes mistakes,” he said, “and there are things going on presently that I think are a lot more ... disciplinary that aren’t being looked at. I don’t recommend that you resign, Jeff. All the dealings I’ve had with you have been 100 percent satisfactory, and I think you’re a great city employee.”
Councilman Paul Przybylinski echoed the sentiment; and noted that Wright has saved the city money by providing in-house project engineering that used to be outsourced to firms at around $700,000 a year.
“Mr. Wright … admitted his mistake,” he said. “Yes, we have to cover it, but ... Mr. Wright has always been up-front; he is a very knowledgeable individual. ... The man has saved us a lot of money over the course of his employment with the city. … I do not want to see Mr. Wright resign or have any disciplinary action taken upon him.”
Mayor Duane Parry, who hired Wright as his city engineer, said he is considering whether to accept Wright’s resignation; but that he will not fire Wright so as not to “cast a bad shadow on his future.”
“The loss of Mr. Wright as our city engineer would be truly a loss to Michigan City,” the mayor said. “In the two years that he’s been on our team, he has saved the city over $1 million in design costs by doing the design in-house. The mistake Mr. Wright made was from inexperience. He has not worked for government before.”
Councilman Bryant Dabney declined to make a recommendation regarding Wright’s employment status; but took issue with the disproportionate response he believes Parry exhibited in his handling of Wright versus his handling of an issue involving Police Chief Dion Campbell last year.
In the latter scenario, the mayor posted on the city’s official Facebook page a letter publicly admonishing Campbell after the chief included an annual fundraising letter for the MCPD in the outgoing water bills.
“Now, we’re on the hook as a city for $300,000-plus, and I don’t hear the same outrage,” Dabney said.
And he took his fellow council members to task for not expressing more concern.
“We have people that will go up in arms with Yvonne Hoffmaster about not sending out a report,” he said, “... but I don’t hear anybody now talking about this, when we have $300,000 that we’re going to have to cover.”
Council President Angie Nelson-Deuitch had the last word.
“I just don’t believe it’s up to the council to deal with resignations for the administration,” she said. “I know we had several conversations with the Finance Committee and I’ve talked to Mr. Wright.
Just like before ... with Chief Campbell ... I didn’t appreciate how it was handled, but I think it’s still all administrative. It’s up to the mayor to make those determinations.”
Nelson-Deuitch said she’s interested to hear the BOW discussion when the resolution is discussed Monday.
The resolution, if approved, would require the mayor to submit a letter to INDOT forfeiting the $338,437 the city was awarded. It would also require Parry and the council to determine whether an additional appropriation is needed to pay Rieth-Riley.
And it sets clear rules for Wright and any future city engineer in reference to how they must report to the city when applying for CCMG funds.
