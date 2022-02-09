La PORTE — The La Porte Civic Auditorium will welcome one of Chicago’s premiere dance bands, Libido Funk Circus, on Feb. 18.
“We know people are ready to get out of the house, and we hope residents will take advantage of this opportunity to dance the night away with Chicago’s most entertaining and talented dance band,” Civic Auditorium & Events director Brett Binversie said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.