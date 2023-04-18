A fire atop a NIPSCO transmission in Hammond early Monday morning led to the complete closure of the Indiana Toll Road and suspension of South Shore train service as NIPSCO crews worked for nearly 16 hours to repair the damage.
A fire atop a NIPSCO transmission in Hammond early Monday morning led to the complete closure of the Indiana Toll Road and suspension of South Shore train service as NIPSCO crews worked for nearly 16 hours to repair the damage.
Photo provided / Indiana State Police
NIPSCO crews work on the towers near Michigan Street and Kennedy Avenue in Hammond on Monday evening. The Toll Road was closed for hours due to the proximity to the lines, while electric service was shot off to the South Shore Line to avoid possible power surges.
HAMMOND — The morning commute to Chicago, by vehicle or train, became more of a headache than usual on Monday when a fire on a NIPSCO transmission pole forced the closure of the South Shore Line and the Indiana Toll Road in Lake County.
According to authorities, the fire was reported on a utility transmission tower at about 2 a.m. on April 17 near Kennedy Avenue and Michigan Street in Hammond. That is just south of mile marker 8 on the Toll Road and a half-mile east of the East Chicago South Shore Station.
