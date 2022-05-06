Reyes Steppe, left, a senior at Westville High School, and Nate Jackson, a senior at Michigan City High School, are students in the A.K. Smith Career Center Construction Technology Class who recently began internships with Tonn and Blank Construction. They are currently working at the Westville site of Tonn and Blank to learn more about trades.
Reyes Steppe, left, a senior at Westville High School, and Nate Jackson, a senior at Michigan City High School, are students in the A.K. Smith Career Center Construction Technology Class who recently began internships with Tonn and Blank Construction. They are currently working at the Westville site of Tonn and Blank to learn more about trades.
Photos provided / MCAS
Jackson is observed by Tonn and Blank Area Superintendent and Plant Manager Jack Hudgens as he learns to use a new tool at the Westville site.
Dick Bucher, A.K. Smith Career Center Construction Technology instructor, calls the real-world experience interns receive a “priceless experience.” From left are Bucher, Jackson, Hudgens and Steppe.
MICHIGAN CITY — Thanks to partnerships with several area businesses, four students from the A.K. Smith Career Center’s Construction Technology Program are gaining valuable real-world experience.
Michigan City-based Tonn and Blank Construction currently employs two of these students, both high school seniors, in an internship position, which allows them to learn skills by working with professionals in the field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.