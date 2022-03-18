La PORTE — La Porte County has reached the state’s lowest spread level of the COVID-19 virus but will continue to keep its vaccine and testing sites up and running.
“Finally, some good news about COVID. Numbers have been dropping. We’re down to single digits. Today we received notice from the state that we actually reached the blue level, which is the lowest level,” said La Porte County Health Administrator Amanda Lahners at Wednesday’s La Porte County Board of Commissioners meeting.
Reaching the blue level means that the positivity rate has dropped below five percent for the county, Lahners said.
“This is something we have not seen for a very very long time. (We’re) hoping that we will continue to see those single digits and under that five percent transmission rate,” Lahners said.
In February, the county’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic moved to 911 Lincoln Way, the former Heritage Place. Current hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“We’re still working with Northwest Health. Again, thank you to Northwest Health for offering us that space for our clinic,” Lahners said.
The county’s test site is still open at 302 W. 8th St., Michigan City on Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Lahner said they will keep both clinics open as long as they see the need and as long as they are able.
“We’ve seen this before ... last year we were getting ready to shut both down and everything ramped right back up again. We were one of the last counties standing in the state that still had any clinics open. Everybody else was scrambling and we were able to get right back to doing what we were doing so well,” Lahners said.
The county’s vaccine site was recently inspected by the Indiana State Department of Health.
“They came in, did the inspection of the clinic, our records. They were so impressed by our clinic and what we are doing and how we operate that they are talking about coming back and filming it to use as training material for the rest of the state,” Lahners said.
Lahners called the state’s praise a “huge compliment” to everyone that worked on the clinic.
“I just wanted to say again, thank you to all of our partners and for bringing this community together and rising to that challenge,” Lahners said.
