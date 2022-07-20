La PORTE — While La Porte County’s COVID-19 cases have not reached the spikes seen at the beginning of the year, the virus has not gone away, according to health officials.
“It’s still a huge issue for us,” La Porte County Health Officer Dr. Sandra Deausy said at Tuesday’s quarterly meeting of the La Porte County Board of Health.
“The case numbers are going up, but thank goodness the hospitalizations and deaths are not following the numbers that are going up,” she said.
For the second quarter, the county Health Department reported 271 positive cases and two deaths in April, 808 cases and four deaths in May, and 824 cases and three deaths in June.
“COVID is very much here. It’s not going anywhere. Looking at the numbers for July, we’re already at over 400 cases halfway through the month,” County Health Administrator Amanda Lahners said.
Both Deausy and Lahners said they don’t have a good idea of how high the numbers really are because people are not reporting tests they take at home.
“It is certainly suspected that it’s much, much higher than what’s reported for positive cases,” Deausy said.
“It’s kind of misleading because there is so much more home testing that those numbers aren’t being reported. It’s very difficult to get an idea of exactly what the transmission rate is, and positivity rate is within a county,” Lahners added.
The prevalent variant right now is BA.5, which Deausy said is extremely contagious.
“Fortunately, it doesn’t seem to be as deadly as some of the other ones have been. Of course, you’ve got better treatments now, and more and more people are vaccinated,” Deausy said.
But the virus, she said, is still causing problems.
“If you get it, you’re off for five days, and some people are on their third or fourth round of this. Some people are still dying from it,” she added.
Deausy said another variant, BA2.75, is extremely active in a lot of countries.
“India is particularly suffering because of this one and the expectation is it will come our way. It does have more illness, more hospitalizations and more deaths associated with it, at least in other countries. It remains to be seen how it will affect us here.”
In July, the Health Department moved the county’s vaccine clinic to the department’s main office in the La Porte County Complex at 809 State St. in La Porte.
“We were very fortunate to be able to work with one of our community partners, Northwest Health, who housed us for over a year in the old hospital and then in the old cardiac unit at Heritage Place,” Lahners said.
But with numbers dropping off, they decided to move the clinic to their own office.
“We were seeing a massive decrease in the number of people coming in to be vaccinated, and vaccination is so widespread now and so available everywhere ... we weren’t the only site in town anymore,” she said.
The vaccine clinic, conducted on Wednesdays, is an appointment-based program through ourshot.in.gov. It offers pediatric doses of Pfizer for ages 6 months to 5 years.
Lahners reported the clinic is still being used, with 23 people coming in last week.
Deausy added that a decision is being made as to whether a new booster is going to be approved by the FDA.
Currently, those 50 and older can get a second COVID-19 booster if it has been at least four months since their last vaccination. Those over 12 with weakened immune systems are also eligible.
“Right now, there’s a fairly strong debate as to whether everybody should be offered this booster. Some of the negative thoughts are – you’re 25 and you’re healthy, you probably don’t need it,” Deausy said.
And she said there is some concern that people will become immune to the booster.
“When you get COVID the next time ... your body will only respond if it’s the same as what you’ve already had. They’re not sure how much of an issue that is,” Deausy said.
“The issue is, if you have a booster now, will you be able to have a booster to the new variant that they are trying to cover?”
The county’s testing site was supposed to close on June 30, but received a $50,000 grant from the state for continued testing.
“We were ready to close the doors on that. At the very last minute, literally two weeks before it was all supposed to come to an end, they offered more money to keep testing open.
“I think because they were looking at numbers and seeing this is going to be a possibility of having more events later this year,” Lahners said.
The Health Department is now offering a drive-thru clinic out of its office at 300 Washington St. in Michigan City.
“We’ve seen an increase in testing and I think a lot of it is because they don’t have to get out of their vehicle and somebody’s coming out to them to be tested. That’s what we’re picking up on,” Lahners said.
Those needing to locate a COVID-19 testing site should contact their doctor or visit www.coronavirus.in.gov to find and schedule a test.
Deausy noted that two other issues have come with COVID-19 – one being Long COVID.
“There is some evidence coming out that the more often you get COVID, the more likely you may be to develop long term COVID or Long COVID. That can be devastating for people. Just because you’re not very sick, doesn’t mean you can’t develop some of these long-term symptoms,” she said.
Another side effect of COVID-19, Deausy said, is an increase in opioid deaths.
“The opioid deaths have increased by 39 percent between 2019 and 2020, which is just staggering. It was just a huge jump as soon as COVID came along. People aren’t completely sure what all is causing it,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.