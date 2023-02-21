With salvage operations now complete, NW Health is seeking bids for the final phase of demolition, which will involve the structure being broken down into pieces using an excavator before the site is graded and seeded.
Demolition of the old La Porte Hospital structure in downtown La Porte will begin this summer, Northwest Health announced this week. Now empty, the hospital originally opened in September 1972.
Photos by Donavan Barrier
La PORTE — A structure that has been a big part of the downtown La Porte skyline for more than 50 years will be coming down at some point over the next several months.
The first phase, or salvage phase, of the old La Porte Hospital’s demolition is now complete, and the final phase of demolition will begin this summer, Ashley Dickinson, CEO of Northwest Health, announced Monday.
