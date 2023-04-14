EDCMC Executive Director Clarence Hulse, left, presents a statue, created as a token of appreciation for his work, to Scott Goodman of Farpoint Development. Goodman was the keynote speaker at an event on Michigan City real estate projects.
Goodman speaks at Uptown Social about the new South of the Lake, SoLa, development coming to the You Are Beautiful site on Michigan Boulevard. It will feature luxury condominiums, hotels and businesses, and bring more revenue and jobs to the city, he said.
Photos by Donavan Barrier
MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City residents got an optimistic outlook for the city’s future on Wednesday as Economic Development Corporation Michigan City presented an update on recent real estate developments.
Representatives from several construction companies and educational agencies attended the event at Uptown Social, which focused on the $240 million mixed-use development planned at the You Are Beautiful site on Michigan Boulevard.
