DNR biologist Ben Dickinson speaks to anglers on what the DNR plans to do when stocking Chinook salmon. In his presentation, Dickinson said Trail Creek was the most popular site to fish in Northwest Indiana and also had the biggest survival rate for Chinook salmon.
DNR fish research biologist Sandy Clark-Kolaks explains how anglers can provide feedback to the DNR on the options presented for stocking salmon. Clark-Kolaks stated that, with advances in technology and social media, the DNR is trying to reach more people for input on this project and future initiatives.
Various anglers from Michigan City and surrounding counties sit and listen to the options listed by DNR biologists for stocking Trail Creek, Little Calumet River and East Chicago with Chinook salmon.
Photos by Donavan Barrier
DNR biologist Ben Dickinson speaks to anglers on what the DNR plans to do when stocking Chinook salmon. In his presentation, Dickinson said Trail Creek was the most popular site to fish in Northwest Indiana and also had the biggest survival rate for Chinook salmon.
DNR fish research biologist Sandy Clark-Kolaks explains how anglers can provide feedback to the DNR on the options presented for stocking salmon. Clark-Kolaks stated that, with advances in technology and social media, the DNR is trying to reach more people for input on this project and future initiatives.
MICHIGAN CITY — Indiana Department of Natural Resources biologists and hatchery employees met with local fishermen on Friday to discuss options regarding this year’s Chinook salmon stocking in Lake Michigan.
Biologists Ben Dickinson and Sandy Clark-Kolaks gave a presentation to anglers to gather public input on a new strategy to stock the Lake Michigan tributaries at a meeting at the Michigan City Rod and Game Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.