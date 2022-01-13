An ice fisherman finds a fishing spot just off of Stone Lake Beach in La Porte on Thursday as another individual walks across the ice. The DNR is reminding people to take precautions when venturing out on ice.
Ice fisherman congregate on the western portion of Stone Lake on Thursday morning. With temperatures dropping, more and more people are venturing out on the lakes, and the DNR is offering tips to keep those trips safe.
Photos by Amanda Haverstick
INDIANAPOLIS — With the recent drop in temperatures, ice is beginning to form on area waterways, much to the delight of ice fishermen. But state wildlife officials are warning people to always assume you are on “thin ice.”
With the inevitable drop in temperatures across the state, Indiana conservation officers advise Hoosiers and visitors of the potential hazards of being on frozen lakes, ponds, rivers and streams.
