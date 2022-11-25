La PORTE — Several members of Door Village Lions Club visited Kingsbury, Kingsford Heights and Riley elementary schools last week and presented their Lions Dictionaries to third grade students and first grade reading books to all first graders in all three schools.

During the presentation to third grade students, Lion Gene Flickinger explained the many features of the Lions Dictionaries and challenged student to find the longest word in the English dictionary.

