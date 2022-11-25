Several members of Door Village Lions Club visited Kingsbury, Kingsford Heights and Riley elementary schools last week and presented their Lions Dictionaries to third grade students and first grade reading books to all first graders in all three schools.
During the presentation to third grade students, Lion Gene Flickinger explained the many features of the Lions Dictionaries and challenged student to find the longest word in the English dictionary. “As they found out, the word has over 1,000 letters and students were not surprised that they had never heard it in a sentence, it’s the name of a seldom mentioned chemical compound,” the Lions said in a statement.
Photos provided / Cindy Fischer
The Kingsbury Elementary School class of Donna Council show off the first grade reading books they got from the Door Village Lions Club.
