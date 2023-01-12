La PORTE — Back in 2015, when talking about her theatrical and Hollywood career, La Porte resident Dorothy Tristan said she wasn’t sure what interested her about acting.
“I found that acting was not a business of showing off,” she said. “It wasn’t that. It wasn’t, ‘Oh, look at me.’
“It was like another time and space in my life. Sometimes when I was onstage, I felt like there was a thin curtain, like a membrane, between me and the audience and what I was doing on the stage was real. And they didn’t know it. It had a certain magic aspect to it.”
Tristan, who had significant roles in such films as “Klute” with Jane Fonda and Donald Sutherland; “Scarecrow” with Al Pacino and Gene Hackman; and “Man on a Swing” with Cliff Robertson, among others; and also appeared on covers of both Vogue and Life magazine, passed away on Jan. 7 after a more than 10-year battle with Alzheimer’s. She was 88.
Her husband, Academy Award-nominated director John Hancock, said Tristan was not only an incredible actress, but a great writer.
He first became acquainted with her acting talents when Tristan starred in 1970’s “End of the Road” (directed by her then husband, Aram Avakian, and starring Stacy Keach and James Earl Jones). It featured her character dying during an abortion, a scene that garnered the film an X rating.
“I had optioned the ‘End of the Road’ and maybe wrote three screenplays for it,” Hancock said. “But when I went to take over the theater in San Francisco, I let my option lapse. So [Avakian] ended up doing it, and with her.
“And I was stunned at her understanding of the character that had puzzled me. And I thought, this is more than an actress, this is a creative artist, who worked at an incredible level.”
Tristan’s daughter, Alexandra Avakian, said her mother was devoted to the part, even when it became dangerous.
“‘End of the Road’ was pretty dramatic. I guess I was 8 or 9. She got thrown by a horse. She was learning how to ride for the film, and it broke her arm,” she said.
According to Hancock, this resulted in a compound fracture, with the bone breaking through the skin and manure impacting the wound, causing an infection and almost costing her the arm.
“I used to wash it for her every day, even bandage it, as shocking as it was,” Alexandra said. “And my father, who was the director, said ‘Dotty, it’s OK if you can’t make it.’ and she wanted that role so fiercely, she did everything she could to heal up. And I helped her.”
In a Jan. 15, 2015, article in The Herald-Argus, Tristan described an abusive childhood growing up in the 1930s and ‘40s in the German community of Yorkville, Manhattan, inundated with Nazi propaganda and anti-Semitism.
“I was very sickly and I was the youngest,” she said. “And there were a lot of beatings in the house. But I didn’t very often get hit because I was very fragile and very good. I knew well enough to be good.”
She credited her escape to the Herald Tribune Fresh Air Fund program in New York, which allowed her to spend time with a woman she called Aunt Mable, who awakened in her an interest in art. This led to her joining the Student Art League in high school, and later the Eileen and Gerard Ford modeling agency.
This eventually transitioned to acting.
In 1971, she took the role of prostitute Arlyn Page in “Klute,” which centered around call girl murders in New York. Jane Fonda would eventually receive an Academy Award for her work.
Tristan said researching the part was fun. “But it didn’t work with Jane,” she said, “because the film company set us up with some call girls and pimps, and we both hated the pimps, and it was hard because you went out with Jane and she would call herself ‘Bree Daniels’ [her character from the film] and people would say, ‘You ain’t no Bree Daniels, you’re Jane Fonda.’
“So it didn’t work too well. There was one girl I got really friendly with, and I was so frightened for her. I was so scared she was going to get killed by some freak.”
But Tristan’s writing also had an impact in Hollywood, namely the blockbuster “Jaws II.”
According to Hancock, who was originally hired as director in 1977, Tristan rewrote the original screenplay on spec, adding several iconic scenes that made it to the finished film. It was also the script that convinced Universal to move forward with the project.
“That was actually the first time we worked together on something that was in production,” Hancock said. “And she gave voices to the kids. She did a wonderful job. She wrote this wonderful sequence where the water skiers are eaten by the sharks. They sent us to Acapulco to think about an ending, and we came up with how to electrocute the shark.”
Then the couple wrote the film “Weeds” together, based on a prison drama group in San Quentin, and traveled across the world, twice to Germany, to interview former inmates. She also wrote “Steal the Sky” starring Mariel Hemingway, “A Piece of Eden” and “The Looking Glass,” the last two filmed in La Porte, where she has been residing since 1995. In 2014 she published her memoir, “Joy Street.”
Hancock said she was “a natural” when it came to writing.
“Just totally inspired. I don’t know how she does it. It just, well, she had the ability as an actor to put herself in a place. And the same ability is useful in writing.
“If you believe you are there and it is happening, you sometimes are able to write out some. And she had a very good ear for dialogue, and as an actor, also knew what was a good line and what was a sline, you know, so.”
Noting their mother’s abusive upbringing, her children said she never allowed violence against them, and helped inspire and support them in their pursuits.
Her son, Tristan Avakian, a guitarist and songwriter who’s toured with Cirque Du Soleil, the Trans Siberian Orchestra, “The Book of Mormon” musical and more, credited her with instilling in him a love of music and an appreciation of theatricality.
“One of my earlier memories was of when she did ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’; seeing her on stage, and running down the isle in the theater going ‘Mommy Mommy,’” he said.
“It was disruptive, but everybody thought it was really cute, I was a toddler. ... And afterwards I went backstage and she had taken off her costume and makeup and I was very upset. She had to put it all back on and now, having been a performer myself maybe 50 years, now I can understand what a great sacrifice that was.”
Alexandra, who found success as a photojournalist (her photo of a man taking a sledge hammer to the Berlin Wall would make an issue of Time magazine decades after her mother graced the cover), said she was a great mom.
“She taught me how to be a girl and how to be a woman … in very uplifting ways. She supported us emotionally … She would take us out of school sometimes to do something educational in Manhattan, like go to the natural history museum or watch rehearsals of Shakespeare in the park.”
Hancock said he first noticed issues with Tristan’s memory around 2005 when he was directing her in a two-character play in Chicago called “‘Night, Mother.”
For the first time she was having difficulty memorizing lines, but she was determined to get them right. So she wrote them all out in longhand, over and over again, until there were 12 handwritten versions.
“Then she was flawless,” he said.
But the memory loss became apparent in 2014 during the shooting of “The Looking Glass,” when Tristan would lose track of where she was in the script. Hancock said they first tried to use an earpiece to speak her lines to her. But that disrupted the pacing. Then they tried to hold up cards, but that didn’t work either.
So they wound up improvising the scenes. Since the script was based on her own experiences, this ended up being the answer.
After that Tristan threw herself into painting, an earlier passion. Hancock said she worked day and night, over several years, producing a series of works that were exhibited at area galleries.
He noted that Jane Fonda once told Tristan, “I’ve never known an actor who works harder than you work.”
An open house to celebrate Tristan’s life will be held for family and friends from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at 7355. N. Fail Rd. in La Porte.
