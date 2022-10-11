top story
Downtown La Porte becomes 'Spooktacular' place for early Halloween fun
- Train horns may be thing of past in La Porte as 'quiet zone' plan nears reality
- The Banks officially opens, bringing high-end housing and retail space to La Porte
- South Central student and his mother killed in crash on U.S. 30
- 16 MCHS seniors vie for title of 2022 Homecoming Queen
- Michigan City Council takes no action on accusations from Commission on Black Males members
- 'His spirit will be felt': South Central coaches recollect promising, personable freshman Joey Oehmen
- Crews from Westville, seven other departments battle blaze in historic old home in Otis
- La Niña, historic volcanic eruption make upcoming winter a tough one to call
- Two Michigan City High School students arrested after online bomb threat 'hoax'
- Multiple agencies respond to fire at former American Rubber factory
Don Briggs said:This rally gave us many key points to share. As I contact voters, I'll share this point from Deb Chubb:"[Indiana is] a purple state with a get…
Don Briggs said:We know we cannot trust NIPSCO to tell the truth about their Coal Ash (AKA "Coal Combustion Residuals", CCR). Nor can we trust their long term…
Incrediblek said:I was unable to attend the meeting but I agree with everything that the article and the people said. Sorry NIPSCO, the toxic ash you created i…
