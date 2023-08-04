Trop rock band Cabanarama will perform live at the Cheeseburger in Paradise downtown luau event in La Porte, featuring a Best Cheeseburger contest and more. Visitors are encouraged to wear their best Hawaiian or tourist outfits.
La PORTE – The last Friday Night Live event of the summer is a week away and Parrotheads should be rejoicing.
On Aug. 11, from 6 to 10 p.m., the city will host its second-ever Cheeseburger in Paradise event at the corner of Lincoln Way and Monroe Street. Visitors are invited to dress up in their favorite tourist garb – Hawaiian shirts are encouraged – and spend the evening dancing, eating and shopping, organizers said.
