Dr. Peter Kesling, center, and his grandson, Austen, stand with the Purdue University North Central men’s basketball team at the new H.D. Kesling Gymnasium in April 2016 after Kesling won naming rights by making a $1 million donation.
Organizer Kayla Vasilko speaks at the STAR Walk 2020 event about her grandfather, who passed away during her first year of college and inspired her to start the annual time of remembrance.
File photos
WESTVILLE — The late Dr. Peter Kesling restored the Door Prairie Barn; built what later became the La Porte County Historical Society Museum; and donated $1 million toward construction of the Dworkin Student Services and Activities Complex at Purdue University Northwest.
On Thursday, April 20, members of the Westville Warriors and SHINE groups at PNW will host a special recognition ceremony for Kesling, who passed away in 2022, during the annual STAR Walk remembrance and appreciation event.
