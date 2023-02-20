Driver arrested after semi crash spills 40K pounds of U.S. Mail
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- La Porte takes first steps toward what may be 'very contested' 39 North annexation
- Parents charged with felonies in drowning death of 3-year-old Ivy Allen in Long Beach
- La Porte boxing gym reopens as safe place to give kids alternative to high school sports
- Union Mills man says donating kidney to great-aunt helped her live five more quality years
- La Porte County deputy prosecutor suspended for eavesdropping gets law license back, with conditions
- Michigan City Golf Course to feature St. Andrew's merchandise, and Parks Department gets a cut
- Economic Development Corporation Michigan City welcomes new board members, leadership
- Michigan City High School flautist Kyra Krachinski chosen for Indiana All-State Honor Band
- After a year of work, new Michigan City restaurant to offer Italian dining in Uptown Arts District
- Motorcyclist 'badly injured' in collision with SUV on U.S. 20 in Michigan City
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- La Porte County establishes new economic development department (1)
- Michigan City officials hope opening of new Dunkin' will spur more development on east side (1)
- Michigan City girl recovering from loss of leg, and family saying thanks with blood drive (1)
- After 117 years and several moves, La Porte County Historical Society Museum remains a 'gem' (1)
- State Rep Boy re-introduces bill mandating cleanup of coal combustion residuals (1)
- Completing the checklist: La Porte's Cooper wins two events, breaks 28-year school record in sectional (1)
Recent Comments
-
Barrie Peterson said:Congratulations to all associated with the historical society. It has been my pleasure to have worked with Fern and now Bruce Johnson. Both we…
-
jvangieson said:Correct ending time for the drive tomorrow is 4pm. There are plenty of available appointments remaining! An hour of your time saves lives. And…
-
Don Briggs said:SB 399 & HB 1190 deserve support from us here LaPorte County. When we hold the fossil fuel industry to account, we speed our transition to…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.