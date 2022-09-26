A driver led Indiana State Police on a chase on I-94 and Broadway on Friday while dragging the bumper of his car following a crash. The suspect eventually ditched the car in Gary and was captured after a foot pursuit.
Photos provided
Three occupants of this Dodge Charger were treated for non-life-threatening injuries after it was struck by the Camaro, which was being pursued on I-94 near Portage.
GARY — A Crown Point man is facing charges after leading police on a chase through Porter and Lake counties on Friday, while dragging the bumper of his car after a crash on I-94 near Portage.
On Sept. 23 at about 4:50 p.m., ISP Trooper Baumeister was patrolling the I-94 westbound lanes near the Portage exit when he observed a red Chevrolet Camaro aggressively driving, a statement from ISP said.
