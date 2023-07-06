Spirit Team winners Franciscan Health Michigan City will be returning to the Dragon Boat Festival this year, along with reigning champs Applegate & Co. CPAs. Teams can register at dunebrook.org/dragon-boats-family-festival/.
Dunebrook’s Dragon Boat Family Festival will return to La Porte’s Stone Lake on Sept. 9 after a four-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic.
Photos provided / Dunebrook
MICHIGAN CITY — Dunebrook’s Dragon Boat Family Festival, the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year, will return to La Porte’s Stone Lake on Saturday, Sept. 9, for the first event since prior to the pandemic.
“It has been a four-year postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Dunebrook’s eighth annual Dragon Boat Festival is taking place this September, and teams and spectators alike cannot wait for the adrenaline-pumping action of dragon boat racing. There is nothing else like it,” said Dr. Tammy Button, executive director of Dunebrook.
