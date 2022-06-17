MICHIGAN CITY — Local families got a crash course in healthy meal preparation and cooking on a shoestring budget Thursday night at the Walker Street Park Community Garden.

Dunebrook’s Healthy Families program kicked off its Grow with Dunebrook series by teaching both parents and children how to cook jambalaya and cucumber salad. WIC and Southshore Skipping Stones also took part, bringing some fun freebies for the kids in attendance.

