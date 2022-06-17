Families got a crash course in healthy meal preparation as Dunebrook’s Healthy Families program kicked off its Grow with Dunebrook series Thursday by teaching parents and children how to cook jambalaya and cucumber salad.
Families got a crash course in healthy meal preparation as Dunebrook’s Healthy Families program kicked off its Grow with Dunebrook series Thursday by teaching parents and children how to cook jambalaya and cucumber salad.
Photo provided / Dunebrook
Adults and children who attended the program at the Walker Street Community Garden learned how to prepare easy healthy meals, using simple recipes and easily-available ingredients.
Photos provided / Dunebrook
A youngster gets a start on a healthy meal using fresh ingredients to create jambalaya, which could be bagged up to take home and cook, or freeze for later.
Kid-safe utensils were used to cut up the cucumbers and other veggies for the meals. The next program in the series will be Aug. 6.
MICHIGAN CITY — Local families got a crash course in healthy meal preparation and cooking on a shoestring budget Thursday night at the Walker Street Park Community Garden.
Dunebrook’s Healthy Families program kicked off its Grow with Dunebrook series by teaching both parents and children how to cook jambalaya and cucumber salad. WIC and Southshore Skipping Stones also took part, bringing some fun freebies for the kids in attendance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.