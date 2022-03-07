Nolan Ryan, a South Central student and member of Boy Scout Troop 871 of Michigan City, was recently recognized by the La Porte Park Board for his Eagle Scout project, which involved repairs to the Veterans Walkway of Honor in Soldiers Memorial Park.
Photo provided / City of La Porte Park and Recreation Department
Photo provided / City of La Porte Park and Recreation Department
Volunteers help Ryan level out the bricks in the Veterans Walkway of Honor, part of his Eagle Scout project, which also helped improve accessibility to the site.
Photo provided / City of La Porte Park and Recreation Department
Ryan was recognized at the Feb. 16 La Porte Park Board meeting for his project, on which he first consulted with Park Supt. Mark Schreiber.
Photo by Amanda Haverstick
Volunteers add new wood borders to the Veterans Walkway of Honor as part of the project, which will be completed when weather allows.
Photo provided / City of La Porte Park and Recreation Department
