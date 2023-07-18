Josh Anderson, lead planner at Anderson Bohlander, facilitates a public input session in April for the Vibrant Michigan City initiative. The EDCMC will host a public meeting Thursday at the HOPE Center to unveil the final plan for improving economic conditions in challenged areas of the city.
At the public input session, residents discussed problems and possible solutions for the East Side, West Side and Midtown areas of the city. Their suggestions were part of the information used to come up with an action agenda.
MICHIGAN CITY — The Vibrant Michigan City economic inclusive initiative will reach a milestone this week with the unveiling of its official “playbook,” a comprehensive guide for the West Side, Midtown and East Side – areas identified as facing challenges.
The playbook, to be launched at an event at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the HOPE Center at 222 McClelland Ave., is the result of a collaborative effort between Economic Development Corporation Michigan City, the Brookings Institute, and Local Initiative Support Services, as well as local leaders and community members.
