MICHIGAN CITY — The Vibrant Michigan City economic inclusive initiative will reach a milestone this week with the unveiling of its official “playbook,” a comprehensive guide for the West Side, Midtown and East Side – areas identified as facing challenges.

The playbook, to be launched at an event at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the HOPE Center at 222 McClelland Ave., is the result of a collaborative effort between Economic Development Corporation Michigan City, the Brookings Institute, and Local Initiative Support Services, as well as local leaders and community members.

