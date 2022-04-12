Students and staff at Edgewood Elementary School gathered outside to welcome the Enchanted Backpack Program, which donated nearly $50,000 worth of school supplies and other necessities on Tuesday morning.
Edgewood principal Kristin Smith and third-grader Elin Kenney formally thanked Enchanted Backpack during a special ceremony, highlighting the ways in which students, teachers and parents all benefit from the organization’s generosity.
Photo by Kelley Smith
Michigan City Fire Department members showed up to help unload two vans that had been packed full with cases and cases of supplies.
Photo by Kelley Smith
Photo by Kelley Smith
Recess equipment, toys, games, books, winter coats, gym shoes, personal hygiene items and more were among the donated items.
Photo provided / MCAS
The students held up homemade signs thanking Enchanted Backpack as they cheered, sang and danced to show appreciation for the donation.
MICHIGAN CITY — Students and staff gathered outside Edgewood Elementary School on Tuesday morning to welcome the folks from the Enchanted Backpack program, which made a massive donation to the school.
The Michigan City Fire Department also showed up to help unload two large vans filled with cases and cases of school supplies, books, recess equipment, gym shoes, personal hygiene items, winter wear and more.
