La PORTE — Primary candidates and election watchers had to wait much longer than expected for La Porte County results Tuesday night, leading to lots of questions on Wednesday.
“I really wish the results had been released as they had been in the past,” La Porte County Clerk Heather Stevens said at the La Porte County Board of Commissioners meeting on Wednesday.
In past elections, the county had released totals in batches throughout the evening. But a decision by the La Porte County Election Board to withhold all reports until the final totals were reached meant no results were released until nearly 10 p.m.
“I apologize. It was a little out of my hands,” Stevens said.
Commissioner Joe Haney agreed.
“I too was a bit flummoxed last night as to what was going on. I know there’s going to be some more looking into that, but I think it caught everybody flatfooted.
“I don’t know why two attorneys decided to go that way, but they did,” Haney said.
He was referring to Election Board President Chuck Watterson and Vice President Nelson Pichardo, who released a joint statement late Tuesday saying the delay was intended to avoid a repeat of the 2020 election.
During the primary election in November 2020, those earlier released totals proved to be inaccurate, leading to two days of confusion as results were recounted by hand.
“Tonight the Election Board decided to release the results at the completion of the 2022 Primary Election only, and not deliver any early results. That decision was based on what happened with the 2020 Primary Election,” their statement said.
“In the 2020 Election, early results were posted before a large error was discovered and ultimately rectified. We did not want that to happen again. We believe that the public deserves accurate and correct results given at a reasonable time, instead of rushed and wrong information.”
Watterson and Pichardo said the board “devoted an extensive amount of time making sure something like this would never happen again.
“We have preached transparency and accuracy with the election process since we became a board. We did not feel that it was appropriate to release results early this evening before we made sure everything was right.”
But speaking at the commissioners meeting, former county Democratic chair Jim Kimmel of La Porte didn’t see it that way.
“The thing that upsets me most is the way the return was issued last night. It has been a long-standing practice that as the results come in, they’re posted,” he said.
“For the public to have to wait almost four hours to get results ... because they wanted to be transparent and make sure they had everything correct before they released the results, I don’t find that acceptable either.”
The wait was partially due to the use of new electronic polling books across the county, Watterson and Pichardo said in their statement.
“With the new e-pollbooks we wanted to make sure everyone that wanted to vote could vote. This was our first time using these in an election and we feel that they were a great addition, but also wanted to be cautious...”
“We understand that early results are ‘fun’ and help curb a lot of election night anxiety, but we felt this was the right decision for this election.”
La Porte County attorney Shaw Friedman said, “Apparently, the new technology was such that it was delaying it to some extent. Apparently, a decision was made, as Ms. Stevens indicates, by the two Election Board members who I think were chastened by what happened two years prior in the primary by parceling results out that were incomplete results, they had to back that up.
“They got on ALCO last night fortunately and at least indicated why they had made the decision they had.”
Friedman said he hopes things can be handled differently during the general election in November.
“I’m hopeful that this fall there can be some sort of middle ground reached so that we go back to the tradition – it’s a decades old tradition – of getting results out.
“I understand everyone’s frustration, but I think they made the decision in good faith. I think if there was a mistake made, it was perhaps not alerting folks well in advance of election night that was the plan,” he said.
Friedman said he advised the attorneys to give plenty of advance notice as to what the procedure will be when announcing results in the next election.
Candidates would probably agree.
“It certainly does take all of the excitement away,” Deb Chubb, who her lost a state Senate race despite winning in La Porte County, said about not getting preliminary returns.
“People just have to sit and wait. It’s not what we’re used to. I don’t know how they managed to operate that way without any kind of communication. Apparently, nobody knew that anyone had made this decision.”
