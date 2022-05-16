From left, Rosa Hernandez and Julie Kissee of Franciscan WellCare, and members of the “Womb Raiders” team, Rebecca Billings, Steph Batz, Emily Patterson Ballinger, Penny Boggs, Lori Williams and Patty DeStefano show the check they won for winning the employee fitness challenge. Not pictured are Womb Raiders members Jenna Phillips and Cindy Isabel.
MICHIGAN CITY — A boost in the health and fitness of Franciscan Health employees has been matched by a boost in the Franciscan Health Foundation’s Employee Emergency Fund, thanks to a challenge won by a team in Michigan City.
Franciscan WellCare completed its 12-week Healthy You in ’22 program, with more than 400 coworkers participating. Money collected through a small entry fee helped pay for prizes for those who met their goal.
