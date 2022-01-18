MICHIGAN CITY — The students at St. Stanislaus School are e-learning this week, but will be surprised to see all their new supplies when they return to the building on Monday.

Enchanted Backpack representatives traveled from Bensonville, Illinois, on Tuesday to deliver multiple truckloads of donations to St. Stan’s; and a few school staffers volunteered to come in to help unload and sort the items.

