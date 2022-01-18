While the students at St. Stan’s are having a week of e-learning, a few school staffers volunteered to come in person to help unload the truckloads of donations and sort them in the instructional room. Pictured, from left, are Shiela Edlen, Laura Smith, Camille Higdon, Principal Chris Evans, and Kim Petrick.
The group shared their excitement over the supplies as each new box was opened. Donations included various school supplies, instructional supports, board games, sporting equipment, personal hygiene products, coats and other items of clothing.
Enchanted Backpack traveled from Bensonville, Illinois, to deliver approximately $40,000 in supplies to St. Stanislaus School on Tuesday.
Photos by Kelley Smith
Higdon admired each new coat she pulled from the bags that were donated.
MICHIGAN CITY — The students at St. Stanislaus School are e-learning this week, but will be surprised to see all their new supplies when they return to the building on Monday.
Enchanted Backpack representatives traveled from Bensonville, Illinois, on Tuesday to deliver multiple truckloads of donations to St. Stan’s; and a few school staffers volunteered to come in to help unload and sort the items.
