Marsh staff, students and MCAS officials greet the Enchanted Backpack van, which delivers supplies to schools where 50% or more of students qualify for free/reduced meals, and students and staff are actively engaged in the community.
Representatives of Michigan City Area Schools celebrate a donation of much-needed school supplies at Marsh. From left are Marty Corley, president of the MCAS Board of Trustees; Megan Smith, social worker; Principal Moniqua Neal, and Supt. Barbara Eason-Watkins.
Students lined up inside and outside of Marsh Elementary School in Michigan City on Thursday to welcome Enchanted Backpack, which delivered a gift of about $40,000 in school supplies.
Photo provided / MCAS
A group of new Michigan City Police Officers were on hand to help unload the vans and move the boxes of supplies into the school as a public service project to serve the community.
Photo provided / MCPD
Photo provided / MCAS
Marsh Elementary School students Saniyah Sims, left, and Madelyn Perlstein join the rest of the school's students and staff in greeting the delivery team.
Photo provided / MCAS
Photo provided / MCAS
An officer gets high fives from students while brining the supplies into the school.
