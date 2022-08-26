 MICHIGAN CITY – Rain couldn’t dampen the excitement at Marsh Elementary School on Thursday morning, as the Enchanted Backpack organization dropped off more than $40,000 in much-needed supplies.

The company’s delivery vans were greeted by Marsh students, who lined Homer Street with signs and smiles.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.