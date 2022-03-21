Reactions of surprise and horror justifiably mark the reaction to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. We have become used to military interventions by the United States, whatever the justifications, but this appeared different. One peculiar aspect has been government and media sympathy for Ukrainians, because they are “blonde, blue-eyed, and Christian Europeans” (BBC, Feb. 27, 2022). Such deep concern was never expressed for the 400,000 Yeminis killed by Saudi Arabia, the millions who suffered from U.S. occupations in Iraq and Afghanistan, Israeli attacks on Palestinians, or the regular killing of civilians by U.S. drones in Somalia today.
It seems wars in Africa and Asia are endless, tolerated, and seldom commented upon with any humanity by TV news anchors. The continuing war in the Congo has resulted in millions of casualties. Thousands of Americans fly the Ukrainian flag. Who flies the Congo flag? Congolese citizens have not elicited the same heartfelt sympathy seen in reports on Ukraine. In fact, the startlingly frank comments from political leaders and journalists about the assault on Ukraine seem to reflect a veiled racial bias.
Few politicians seem to care about the suffering of children in Africa and Asia. They are, however, gripped by the war in Ukraine, which distresses all of us. Meanwhile, other conflicts around the globe are more brutal but ignored due to the lack of interest by world leaders and global media.
The UN Secretary-General António Guterres said the Ukraine conflict “could be the worst war since the beginning of the century.” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen condemned the “barbaric attack” noting that Putin “is bringing war back to Europe.”
When the U.S. invaded Iraq in 2003, neither the UN Secretary-General nor the President of the European Commission made any immediate condemnation of that war. Both international institutions went along with the war, allowing the destruction of Iraq, which resulted in the death of more than 1 million people. In the case of the Russian invasion, these institutions rushed to condemn the war, which is all very well; but where is their principled opposition to Saudi Arabia, France and the U.S. for their current illegal bombing campaigns?
Unfortunately, Western news media have become mere stenographers for their governments. Reporters who counter Washington’s narrative are dismissed as irrelevant or unpatriotic. Voices calling for a cease-fire and negotiations are overwhelmed in the cacophony of militarism and sanctions.
The Russian attack on Ukraine requires explanation: the roots are in geo-political and foreign policy goals, the eastward advance of NATO toward the Russian border, and the recent history of Ukrainian ethnic politics. Of course, to explain the conflict is not to justify it, for there is nothing to justify the bombing of a sovereign people.
Americans have been misled, again. Media do not report that a democratically-elected president in Ukraine was removed in a $5 billion U.S.-supported nationalist uprising in 2014. Media fail to report that neo-Nazis are integrated into the Ukrainian military. We seldom hear of the Minsk agreements negotiated by France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine establishing autonomy for two Russian-majority Eastern provinces and removing heavy weapons. Media accounts have not reported that the Ukrainian government ignored the agreement, allowing Azov Battalion and other neo-Nazi armed groups to target separatists in the Donbass, resulting in more than 14,000 deaths.
In the midst of the Russia’s illegal invasion against a sovereign state, the media avoid reminding us of illegal NATO bombings of Yugoslavia, which was dismembered into six nations. Calling NATO a defensive alliance misrepresents its actual activities violating international law in Yugoslavia, in Afghanistan, and the bombing Libya.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine must be strongly opposed, but it is hypocritical to call it unprovoked. Henry Kissinger, George F. Kennan, many U.S. generals and leading historians predicted Russia’s response if NATO continued to expand. We do not need more sanctions against Russia or more military aid to Ukraine and Eastern Europe. A no-fly zone risks triggering a nuclear war.
What is needed now is diplomacy, not war. Stop the war! We need an immediate cease-fire, the withdrawal of Russian troops, the implementation of the Minsk agreement—as well as getting the U.S. out of Europe and abolishing NATO—so such conflicts cannot be instigated in the future.
