A Purdue University Northwest Esports team member focuses intently at his monitor during the “League of Legends” match on Saturday, March 4. While they played, the matches were livestreamed on Twitch so that gamers from all over could watch the games play out in real time.
Not everyone who came to play games was part of an Esports team or club. Interested visitors could play all types of games on most platforms. These two players went head to head on the classic fighting game “King of Fighters.”
Video games were not the only attractions at the conference. Cosplayers Spitfire and Alison-Senpai made an appearance to meet and greet fans and sell merchandise. They said that thanks to connections to the Unified Esports Association, they’ve been able to travel to different conferences to meet others and show their modeling and cosplay.
The Michigan City Esports team made an appearance at the conference and took part in a tournament. They played in various tournaments of Rockey League, Valorant and Tekken 7 and some of them won monetary prizes.
A member of Ohio Northern University’s Esports team checks in with the event staff before facing off against PNW in a “League of Legends” match during the event on March 4-5 at the Westville campus.
The PNW Esports team poses for a photo before they get ready to take on Ohio Northern. While they put up a good struggle, they lost 2-0 in the best-of-three format.
WESTVILLE — Purdue University Northwest’s Esports teams got a chance to flex their digital muscles against two other universities at an Esports conference last weekend at the Westville campus.
PNW, part of the Unified Esports Association, hosted the Midwest Esports Conference in the Dworkin Student Services and Activities complex. The PNW team competed twice over the two-day event in the game “League of Legends” in a round robin style stage tournament.
