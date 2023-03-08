WESTVILLE — Purdue University Northwest’s Esports teams got a chance to flex their digital muscles against two other universities at an Esports conference last weekend at the Westville campus.

PNW, part of the Unified Esports Association, hosted the Midwest Esports Conference in the Dworkin Student Services and Activities complex. The PNW team competed twice over the two-day event in the game “League of Legends” in a round robin style stage tournament.

