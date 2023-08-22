MICHIGAN CITY — With expected highs in the mid-90s and heat indices well over 100, the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Wednesday, and Excessive Heat Watch for Thursday in La Porte County.
Most of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan will see heat and humidity building, with the hottest temperatures and heat indices expected on Thursday afternoon, according to the NWS Northern Indiana Office.
“It will be dangerously, oppressively hot and humid Thursday as peak heat indices will be between 100 to 110 degrees.” Wednesday’s overnight lows expected in the mid to upper 70s, “will provide little to no relief from the heat.”
The Excessive Heat Watch goes into effect for the entire area on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. (CT). High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s Thursday afternoon, with peak heat indices of 101 to 111.
A Heat Advisory issued Monday remains in effect from 11 a.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday.
NWS says the “extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.”
Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry said Tuesday that due to the “combination of hot temperatures and high humidity that will likely result in the heat index reaching between 95 and 100 in the next few days,” if you must be outdoors, “please use necessary precautions to protect yourself from heat related illnesses and drink plenty of fluids.
“Please check up on at risk friends, family, and neighbors. Pay close attention to your children’s outdoor activities. And as a final reminder, remember your pets as they feel the heat too. You should never leave pets unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.”
For those needing relief, the mayor said cooling stations will be available at:
Michigan City Fire and Training Center, 2510 E. Michigan Blvd., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Michigan City Police Department, 1201 E. Michigan Blvd., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Michigan City Salvation Army also announced that, “To provide relief to those in need during the heat wave expected in our area, we are extending our lobby hours and will have free water available.”
On Wednesday and Thursday, the lobby at 1201 Franklin St. will be open 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. to anyone who needs to stop in and cool off.
In La Porte, the Center Township Trustee’s Office will be available as a cooling center.
“With the high temps and heat index above 100, our office will serve as a cooling station during business hours,” Trustee Lisa Pierzakowski said.
The office will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, and while usually closed on Thursday, they will “keep an eye on temps and be open if needed,” Pierzakowski said.
“Just a reminder that we have showers, washer and dryers for the less fortunate. Please come in out of the heat. Cool off, grab a bite to eat, cool shower, clean clothes or just a place to sit and put your head down for a bit.”
The office is located at 1108 W. State Road 2, and is open to all, not just Center Township residents, she said. “We want everyone to be safe and have a chance to cool off.”
Temperatures are expected to be so stifling that the Federal Emergency Management Agency is issuing a safety reminder.
“Nearly our entire region will experience at or near historic high temperatures this week, and high heat index values will make for an extremely dangerous situation for many residents,” said Tom Sivak, FEMA Region 5 administrator.
“We all need to take precautions. Regularly check yourself and those you care about – especially children, older adults and pets – for the signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses and be ready to respond to them.”
After weeks of comfortable temperatures, don’t be caught unaware as highs spike this week, Sivak said.
Watch for heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
“Everyone should stay indoors as much as possible and limit exposure to the sun. If you don’t have access to air conditioning at home, find places in your community with AC, such as a local cooling center,” he said.
“Keep your home as cool as possible. For example, roughly 40 percent of unwanted heat buildup in our homes is through windows. Use awnings or curtains to keep the heat out, and check the weather stripping on doors and windows to keep the cool air in.”
And if you must be outside, find shade, avoid strenuous activity, cover your head with a hat wide enough to protect your face, and wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing, he said. “Drink plenty of water, even if you don’t feel thirsty.”
For more information and tips on being ready for extreme heat, visit www.ready.gov/heat.
The NWS Northern Indiana Office said the region will experience dangerous heat and humidity, with highs in the low 90s and dewpoints climbing into the mid 70s, yielding heat indices of 100-105.
“Thursday still has potential to be the hottest day ... surface dewpoints will pool ahead of a front ... solid mid 70s and I would not be surprised to see some spots climb close to 80. If this verifies ... heat indices will soar well above warning criteria of 105, even if highs top out in the mid 90s.
According to the CDC, more than 600 people will succumb each year to extreme heat conditions. When in the heat for extended periods, your body can become fatigued and your basic ability to function deteriorates. Stay safe by:
Prioritize hydration: By the time you feel thirsty, you’re already dehydrated. Properly hydrate before and after any extended time outside, try to consume 25-50 percent more water than you would normally and build water breaks into plans or work shifts.
Recognize early signs of heat stress: These can include excessive sweating, lack of sweat during exposure, and basic tasks becoming more complicated.
Treat symptoms immediately: Remove unnecessary clothing, like socks and shoes, lay flat on your back with your legs slightly elevated and keep cool water on the skin. Give yourself proper time to recover before going back outdoors.
When making outdoor plans, monitor the local forecast and utilize the NWS Heat Index to help prepare. If the air temperature is 96 and the relative humidity is 65 percent, you need to prepare for the heat index to be 121 degrees.
Indiana Michigan Power also issued a statement urging everyone to keep cool – and safe – as temperatures soar. It also suggested the following simple tactics to help save energy and potentially save on your monthly bill during the extreme heat.
Use ceiling fans to circulate air throughout the house. Ensure that your ceiling fan is set to run counterclockwise during the summer to help push cooler air down.
Move furnishing away from floor or return air vents. Blocking vents will impede air flow from cooling down a room. Make sure all vents are fully exposed before turning your unit on.
Close curtains and shades on west and south-facing windows to block sunlight and heat during the day. Utilizing light-colored shades and window coverings are the best options.
Avoid heat-producing appliances during the hottest part of the day. Avoid using your oven, dryer or dish washer until later in the evening.
Be mindful of when peak energy usage is. During the 4-6 p.m. timeframe, many will be getting home from school and work, ready to knock out chores and get dinner on the table. Delay household chores until later in the evening and keep your thermostat at 78 to conserve energy during this time.
