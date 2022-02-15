La PORTE — Face covering are still being mandated in the La Porte Community School Corporation, but the district’s superintendent indicated that policy could change.
Supt. Mark Francesconi told the La Porte Community Schools Board of Trustees Monday that, along with most of Indiana, the positive COVID-19 case data for La Porte County continues to be in the red level for spread of the virus.
However, he added, over the last few weeks, the number of COVID-19 cases and the positivity within the county has been on a sharp decline.
“We’ve been in the red for a while. It’s on its way down for the county. Of course, we know that the county numbers are important to us. We’ve been monitoring those. We expect to see the county continue to drop into or close to the orange level this coming week,” Francesconi said.
The school corporation, he said, had a high of 96 cases during the first two weeks in January.
“Those cases since January have continued to plummet over the last four weeks. To date this week, despite being in red in the county, we have no reported active cases in the corporation,” Francesconi said.
In September, the School Board approved requiring face coverings be worn in all corporation buildings when social distancing of 6 feet cannot be maintained. The requirement remains in effect at any time in which the county COVID-19 advisory level is yellow, orange or red.
“There are plans for us to continue with our face covering policy until the county is in a blue spread level. We’re intending to continue with that,” Francesconi said.
“However, we also are monitoring our current data and surrounding data, and not out ruling the fact that it’s possible we could move away from waiting for the blue area in order to move to what would be a mask optional policy,” he added.
A decision to move away from a face covering mandate would be based on certain factors, including positive case reports and close contacts, he said.
“We have positive case reports that we get, and we keep track of, in the corporation. Ninety-nine percent of those cases, when we hear about a positive student or staff member, are tied to origins outside of the school setting,” Francesconi said.
“Secondly, of those positive cases we identify who within the school corporation was close to them or a close contact. Of those people that we identify as being close contact to those cases that originate outside of the school corporation, it’s a minuscule number of positive results from those contacts,” he added.
The other reason cited for considering a change in the mask policy before reaching blue spread level is that parents, students and staff have had an opportunity to get vaccinated.
“At previous times, points, during this journey we’ve been on, that has not been an option. This time, everyone has had the opportunity and the choice to get the vaccination or not,” Francesconi said.
Should the policy change, masks would be optional for staff or students.
“The consideration is there. When we do make those decisions – if and when we make those decisions – we will communicate those clearly through a number of different venues,” Francesconi said.
The LPCSC began the 2021-22 school year with a mask optional policy.
An executive order Gov. Eric Holcomb signed in September allowed for schools and day cares to modify quarantine provisions if they meet state guidelines.
Under the order, schools and day cares with mask requirements that are consistently followed do not have to quarantine students, teachers and staff who are close contacts and aren’t showing symptoms of COVID-19.
Because of the LPCSC’s face covering requirement, individuals identified as a close contact in the classroom do not need to quarantine – as long as they remain asymptomatic.
Francesconi said there was no indication the governor’s order will change.
“What has changed is the number of days someone who is a close contact has to quarantine has been shortened,” Francesconi said.
Over winter break, the CDC updated previously recommended isolation and quarantine periods for COVID-19 cases and close contacts. The changes prompted the Indiana Department of Health to release a K-12 guidance to assist schools in modifying plans.
Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 should isolate themselves for five days. As long as their symptoms are resolving (without a fever for 24 hours), they may return to school on day six.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.