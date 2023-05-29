La PORTE — La Porte residents marked Memorial Day with a service in Fox Park that honored those fallen heroes who paid the ultimate sacrifice for America’s freedoms.

“The service members that we honor today come from all walks of life. They were sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, mothers and fathers. Regardless of their background they all share the same calling – the call to duty,” said La Porte County Sheriff Ron Heeg, who served as the speaker for La Porte’s annual Memorial Day service.

