The colors are raised and then lowered to half-staff by members of Vietnam Veterans Inc. at the start of La Porte’s Memorial Day service in Fox Park on Monday. Flags were directed to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to noon.
Photos by Amanda Haverstick
La Porte County Sheriff Ron Heeg addresses those gathered at La Porte’s annual Memorial Day Service in Fox Park on Monday.
Wayne Zeman and Lesa Rosenbaum prepare wreaths prior to the start of La Porte’s Memorial Day service in Fox Park on Monday.
Wreaths were placed on crosses to represent all the wars the U.S. took part in during La Porte’s annual Memorial Day service in Fox Park on Monday.
Veterans and service members were recognized during La Porte’s annual Memorial Day service in Fox Park on Monday.
The La Porte City Band performs “Taps” at the conclusion of La Porte’s annual Memorial Day service in Fox Park on Monday.
La PORTE — La Porte residents marked Memorial Day with a service in Fox Park that honored those fallen heroes who paid the ultimate sacrifice for America’s freedoms.
“The service members that we honor today come from all walks of life. They were sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, mothers and fathers. Regardless of their background they all share the same calling – the call to duty,” said La Porte County Sheriff Ron Heeg, who served as the speaker for La Porte’s annual Memorial Day service.
